Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,924 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,550,105,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

