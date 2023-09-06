Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 339,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,411,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,503 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.