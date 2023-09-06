Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 361.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth $245,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITT opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

