Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 863,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $14,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $13,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $115,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

