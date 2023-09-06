Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.81% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 174,679 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 290,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.