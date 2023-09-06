Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,105.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 162.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 105,377 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

