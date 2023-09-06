Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,969 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.