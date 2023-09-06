Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 70,326 Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.17% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBLU. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BBLU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

About EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

