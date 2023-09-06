Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,850 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.