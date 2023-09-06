Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

ONEY stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $738.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

