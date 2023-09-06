Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

