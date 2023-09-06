Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,027 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.31% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXE opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Stories

