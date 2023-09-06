Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 220,980 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $27.36.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

