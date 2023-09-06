Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 601,645 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,054.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Further Reading

