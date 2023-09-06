Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,998 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

