Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

