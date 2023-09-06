Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

