Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 568,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 699,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

