Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,939 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,590,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,165,905 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after buying an additional 840,905 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

