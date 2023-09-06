Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

