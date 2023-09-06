Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1,140.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.4 %

AGI opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

