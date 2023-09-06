Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 191.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 206.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

