Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,019 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAIL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Orcam Financial Group grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS TAIL opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

