Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.68% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

ISCG stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $387.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

