Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,231,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COM stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.