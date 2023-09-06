Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2,890.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 982,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 949,552 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 289,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 157,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

SVOL stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

