Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 14,234 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.99% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,604.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,057.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $4,630,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 48,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFV opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.41. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $110.46.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

