Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $319,312.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,379,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,050,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 232,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,144.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of CEM opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

