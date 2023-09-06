Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.