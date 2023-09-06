Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.50% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

XSMO opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.