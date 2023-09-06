Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

