Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tri-Continental worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,210.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2607 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

