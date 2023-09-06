Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,755,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,278,000 after buying an additional 2,195,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,482,000 after acquiring an additional 213,236 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $64.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

