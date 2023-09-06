Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,461 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

IYG stock opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.46 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.