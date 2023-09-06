Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,006 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.32% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Performance

NOCT stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

