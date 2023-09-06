Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 489 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,859,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

