Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 54,460 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 225,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

