Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $162.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.21. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $136.76 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

