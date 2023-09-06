Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ePlus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

ePlus stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ePlus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at $641,009.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,911 shares of company stock worth $2,156,859 over the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.