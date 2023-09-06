Credit Suisse AG Purchases 21,995 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,944,000. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,556,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 402,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.95.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -388.88%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

