Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,387 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,539 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 60.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAFD opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

