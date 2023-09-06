Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 4.1 %

YINN opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $73.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

