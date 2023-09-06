Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 121.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock valued at $48,444,937. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

