E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in E2open Parent by 170.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETWO shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE ETWO opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

