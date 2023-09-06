Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $731.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

