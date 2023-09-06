Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

