Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCPI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FCPI opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $273.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

