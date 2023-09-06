First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 617,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,850 shares of company stock valued at $504,856. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James increased their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

