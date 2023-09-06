First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,577 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of First Hawaiian worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $34,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 2,257.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 558,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 386,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

