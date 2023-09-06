Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.59% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

GCOR stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.